Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
