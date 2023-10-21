Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 624,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

See Also

