Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.07.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

