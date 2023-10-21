T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $136.99. 5,724,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,636. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

