Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 2,648,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,091% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

