Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

