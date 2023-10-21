Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.13 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

