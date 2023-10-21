Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 2,391 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 120,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $10,006,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 252,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

