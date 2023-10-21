Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 16.5% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $28,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

