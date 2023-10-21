Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,971 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $128.63 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

