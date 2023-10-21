Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

