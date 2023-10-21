Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $39.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

