Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.31. The stock has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

