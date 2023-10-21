Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.