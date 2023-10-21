Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 393,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

