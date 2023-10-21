Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.