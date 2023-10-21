Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

