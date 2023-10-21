Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $147.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

