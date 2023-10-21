Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

