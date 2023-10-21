Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.