Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 22.5% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $38,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,942.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 887.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

