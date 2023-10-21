Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.