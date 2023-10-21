Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.