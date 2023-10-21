Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.