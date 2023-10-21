Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

GE stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

