Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

