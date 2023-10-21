Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

