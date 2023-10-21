Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $423.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.