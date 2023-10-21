Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

