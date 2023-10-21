Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.67.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$41.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

