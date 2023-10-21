Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

