Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day moving average is $231.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

