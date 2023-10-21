Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,608. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

