Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.