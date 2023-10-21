The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,005 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AZEK were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 3,143.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 885,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $20,183,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 183.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,450. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.