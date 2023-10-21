The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,492,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

