The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 15th

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $235.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

