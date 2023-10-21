The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

