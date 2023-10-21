The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 15,686,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,214,603. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

