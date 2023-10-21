The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.