The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

GBX opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.