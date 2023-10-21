The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $286.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.99. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

