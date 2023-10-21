The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,540 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $154.80 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.