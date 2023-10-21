The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 2.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. 467,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

