The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

DIS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.