TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.47). Approximately 287,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 813,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.60 ($1.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.77) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.31. The company has a market cap of £622.74 million, a PE ratio of -285.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.29%.

About TI Fluid Systems

(Get Free Report)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.