Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Head-To-Head Review

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Unico American alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $34.63 million 0.00 -$5.67 million ($2.43) 0.00 Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$4.20 million ($0.49) -7.33

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unico American. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unico American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unico American and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American N/A N/A N/A Till Capital N/A 1.23% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Unico American has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Till Capital beats Unico American on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

(Get Free Report)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.