TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of TopBuild worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLD opened at $227.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.04. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.