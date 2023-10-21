ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 184,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 741,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.51.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLT. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

