Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.04.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.17. The stock has a market cap of C$24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.