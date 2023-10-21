Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. Transcat has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $746.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Transcat by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

